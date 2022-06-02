iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $23.02 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.81 and a fifty-two week high of $25.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.20 and its 200-day moving average is $24.22.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.