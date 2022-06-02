iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

IBTJ stock opened at $22.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.10. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $22.56 and a 52-week high of $25.86.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Get Rating) by 86.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,086 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 2.80% of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.