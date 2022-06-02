iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
Shares of NASDAQ IBTK opened at $20.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.31. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $20.58 and a 52 week high of $23.95.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.67% of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (IBTK)
- Coty Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- Don’t Bet On HP Inc Setting A New High
- Blink Charging Stock Looks to Settle Down Here
- Perrigo Stock is a Second Half Expansion Play
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.