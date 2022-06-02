iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Announces $0.34 Monthly Dividend

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.335 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock opened at $90.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.26. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.22 and a 12 month high of $113.64.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,586,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 74,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,256,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5,006.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.