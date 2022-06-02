iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.16

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.162 per share on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $98.42 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $96.93 and a 52 week high of $108.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.40.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,791,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,393,000 after purchasing an additional 618,845 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,551,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,826,000 after acquiring an additional 328,490 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1,520.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,265,000 after buying an additional 185,731 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,430,000 after purchasing an additional 158,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at about $11,012,000.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

