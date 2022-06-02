iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.146 per share on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

NASDAQ:PFF opened at $34.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.47. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.62 and a fifty-two week high of $39.64.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFF. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,652,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,607,000 after buying an additional 269,954 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,675,000. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,462,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 253.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 46,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 33,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,199,000.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

