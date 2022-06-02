iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.057 per share on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

SHV stock opened at $110.17 on Thursday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.12 and a 12 month high of $110.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.31.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

