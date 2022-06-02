Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) PT Lowered to $5.00

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $6.00 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 85.19% from the company’s previous close.

ITI has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iteris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Iteris from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iteris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Iteris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

Get Iteris alerts:

Shares of ITI opened at $2.70 on Thursday. Iteris has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $7.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.29 million, a PE ratio of -24.55 and a beta of 1.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Iteris by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Iteris during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Iteris by 424.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iteris during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Iteris in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iteris Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.