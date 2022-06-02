Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) PT Lowered to $5.00

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $6.00 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 85.19% from the company’s previous close.
ITI has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iteris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Iteris from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iteris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Iteris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.
Shares of ITI opened at $2.70 on Thursday. Iteris has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $7.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.29 million, a PE ratio of -24.55 and a beta of 1.33.
Iteris Company Profile (Get Rating)
Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Iteris (ITI)
- What To Do With Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU)
- Don’t Bet On HP Inc Setting A New High
- Blink Charging Stock Looks to Settle Down Here
- Perrigo Stock is a Second Half Expansion Play
- Coty Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.