Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Now Covered by Maxim Group

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Iveda Solutions stock opened at $1.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.11. Iveda Solutions has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $19.52.

Iveda Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iveda Solutions, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation technologies in the United States and Taiwan. The company offers IvedaAI, a deep-learning video analytics software; IvedaPinpoint, a solution that manages Bluetooth trackers and sensors, and displays them on a map for exact location; Sentir Video, a video surveillance solution for various kinds of applications; Cerebro, a software technology platform that integrates a multitude of disparate systems for central access and management of applications, subsystems, and devices; and IvedaSPS, a smart power solution.

