Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Director Anousheh Ansari Sells 3,500 Shares

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE JBL traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.01. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.43 and a fifty-two week high of $72.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.36. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.37.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 5.90%.

JBL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Jabil by 17.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 711,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,381,000 after acquiring an additional 108,120 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 146,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,523,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 167,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,799,000 after buying an additional 21,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

