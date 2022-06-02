Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACKGet Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.80-$6.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.59. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $108.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jack in the Box from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.98.

Jack in the Box stock opened at $67.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.13. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $122.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.72.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACKGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.20). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $322.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is presently 30.29%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $71,391.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at about $98,706,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth about $3,803,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth about $5,351,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth about $423,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 4.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

