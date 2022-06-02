James J. Cotter Living Trust Sells 2,750 Shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) insider James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $10,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,185,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,327.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

James J. Cotter Living Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 27th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $10,230.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total transaction of $9,432.50.

On Monday, May 23rd, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $9,212.50.

On Friday, May 20th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $9,212.50.

On Wednesday, May 18th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $9,377.50.

On Monday, May 16th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $9,762.50.

On Friday, May 13th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $9,817.50.

On Wednesday, May 11th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $9,680.00.

On Monday, May 9th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total transaction of $10,505.00.

On Friday, May 6th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $10,780.00.

Reading International stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.67. The stock had a trading volume of 14,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,002. The stock has a market cap of $80.72 million, a PE ratio of -28.23 and a beta of 1.49. Reading International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.21.

Reading International ( NASDAQ:RDI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.26). Reading International had a negative return on equity of 34.87% and a negative net margin of 1.52%.

Several research firms recently commented on RDI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reading International in a report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Reading International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Reading International by 240.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reading International during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reading International during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reading International by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reading International by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. 48.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

