James S. Ely III Acquires 10,000 Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Stock

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) Director James S. Ely III acquired 10,000 shares of Community Health Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.12 per share, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 261,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,850.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE CYH traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $5.23. 2,980,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562,377. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.19. The company has a market cap of $704.45 million, a P/E ratio of 2.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.86. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $17.04.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CYH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.53.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $732,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 138,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 24,868 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 157,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 68,804 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $409,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,032,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,782,000 after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

