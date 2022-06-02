Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$43.41.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Eight Capital raised their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$42.75 to C$46.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Jamieson Wellness from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$37.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$43.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of Jamieson Wellness stock traded up C$2.04 on Thursday, reaching C$38.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,787. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$34.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$36.24. Jamieson Wellness has a 52 week low of C$32.02 and a 52 week high of C$41.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Jamieson Wellness’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

