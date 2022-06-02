Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) Given New C$45.00 Price Target at CIBC

Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on JWLLF. BMO Capital Markets raised Jamieson Wellness from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$45.75 to C$40.25 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.10.

Shares of JWLLF traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.82. The company had a trading volume of 203 shares, compared to its average volume of 623. Jamieson Wellness has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $39.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.56.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

