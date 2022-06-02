Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) Given New C$50.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on JWLLF. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Jamieson Wellness from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$45.75 to C$40.25 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jamieson Wellness currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.10.

Get Jamieson Wellness alerts:

OTCMKTS:JWLLF traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203 shares, compared to its average volume of 623. Jamieson Wellness has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $39.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.56.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.