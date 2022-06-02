Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Price Target Increased to C$46.00 by Analysts at Eight Capital

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Eight Capital to C$46.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$43.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. CIBC decreased their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Jamieson Wellness from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$37.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Jamieson Wellness has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$42.14.

TSE:JWEL traded up C$2.02 on Thursday, hitting C$38.47. 30,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,439. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95. Jamieson Wellness has a 52 week low of C$32.02 and a 52 week high of C$41.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$36.24.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

