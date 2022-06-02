Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Price Target Raised to C$46.25

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$42.75 to C$46.25 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 20.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight Capital upped their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Jamieson Wellness from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$37.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.41.

Get Jamieson Wellness alerts:

TSE JWEL traded up C$2.08 on Thursday, hitting C$38.53. 37,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,728. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$34.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$36.24. Jamieson Wellness has a 52-week low of C$32.02 and a 52-week high of C$41.74.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.