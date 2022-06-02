Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Price Target Raised to C$50.00 at TD Securities

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on JWEL. Scotiabank raised their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$43.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Jamieson Wellness from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$37.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Jamieson Wellness presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$43.41.

Shares of TSE:JWEL traded up C$2.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$38.53. 37,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.83. Jamieson Wellness has a 52-week low of C$32.02 and a 52-week high of C$41.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$34.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$36.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 28.99.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

