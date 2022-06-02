Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) PT Raised to C$45.00

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on JWEL. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Jamieson Wellness from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$37.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$43.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.41.

JWEL traded up C$2.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$38.53. 37,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,728. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$34.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$36.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.83. Jamieson Wellness has a fifty-two week low of C$32.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 28.99.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

