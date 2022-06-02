Janney Montgomery Scott Downgrades FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) to Neutral

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get FVCBankcorp alerts:

NASDAQ:FVCB opened at $20.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. FVCBankcorp has a twelve month low of $16.43 and a twelve month high of $21.90. The firm has a market cap of $290.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.41 and a 200-day moving average of $20.44.

FVCBankcorp ( NASDAQ:FVCB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 million. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.87%. On average, research analysts forecast that FVCBankcorp will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas L. /Va/ Patterson sold 16,000 shares of FVCBankcorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $323,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,621.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FVCBankcorp in the first quarter worth $127,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of FVCBankcorp in the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FVCBankcorp in the first quarter valued at $203,000. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FVCBankcorp (Get Rating)

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FVCBankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FVCBankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.