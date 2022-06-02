Jefferies Financial Group Boosts BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target to $72.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BJ. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.54.

BJ opened at $56.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.80. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1 year low of $45.24 and a 1 year high of $74.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.87. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.52.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 77.13%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Parent sold 35,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $2,359,969.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,521.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BJ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 679.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,061,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,499,000 after buying an additional 925,238 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 133,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after purchasing an additional 14,105 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 33.4% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares during the period. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

