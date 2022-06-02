Jefferies Financial Group Comments on B&M European Value Retail S.A.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BMRRY)

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.77 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.94. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for B&M European Value Retail’s FY2024 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised B&M European Value Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded B&M European Value Retail from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered B&M European Value Retail from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $336.46.

Shares of BMRRY opened at $19.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.61. B&M European Value Retail has a 12-month low of $19.02 and a 12-month high of $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.23.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

