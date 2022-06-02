Jefferies Financial Group Comments on B&M European Value Retail S.A.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BMRRY)

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.77 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.94. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for B&M European Value Retail’s FY2024 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.16 EPS.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised B&M European Value Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded B&M European Value Retail from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered B&M European Value Retail from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $336.46.
About B&M European Value Retail (Get Rating)
B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on B&M European Value Retail (BMRRY)
- Coty Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- Blink Charging Stock Looks to Settle Down Here
- Don’t Bet On HP Inc Setting A New High
- Perrigo Stock is a Second Half Expansion Play
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.