Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Perrigo Company plc’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PRGO)

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Perrigo in a research report issued on Monday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Perrigo’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 4.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE PRGO opened at $40.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.59. Perrigo has a 12-month low of $31.32 and a 12-month high of $50.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently -160.00%.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 24,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $909,128.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 3,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $145,230.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Perrigo by 13.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,246,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,918,000 after purchasing an additional 147,661 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the first quarter valued at about $418,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 52.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 143,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after acquiring an additional 49,415 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 8.6% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 251,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,680,000 after acquiring an additional 20,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 11.2% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 352,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,534,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

