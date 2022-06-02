Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Easterly Government Properties in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $72.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.73 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Easterly Government Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.88.

Shares of DEA opened at $19.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.32 and a beta of 0.51. Easterly Government Properties has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 302.87%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 19,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $411,474.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $208,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,594 shares of company stock worth $769,374. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 21,819 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 33,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $1,795,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 25.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.