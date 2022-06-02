Jiayin Group (JFIN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.60 million. Jiayin Group had a net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 283.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

Get Jiayin Group alerts:

NASDAQ JFIN opened at $1.70 on Thursday. Jiayin Group has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $7.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.36. The stock has a market cap of $91.85 million, a P/E ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Jiayin Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jiayin Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jiayin Group by 15.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jiayin Group by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 7,272 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Jiayin Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Jiayin Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $329,000. 44.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jiayin Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jiayin Group Inc provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions funding partners. It also provides referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and software development, risk control, marketing support, and IT assistance services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jiayin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiayin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.