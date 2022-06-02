JMP Securities Cuts DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target to $150.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 109.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on DoorDash from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on DoorDash from $142.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on DoorDash from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on DoorDash from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.76.

Shares of DASH stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.58. 174,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,956,364. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $57.60 and a fifty-two week high of $257.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.52 and its 200-day moving average is $117.08. The company has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.92 and a beta of 1.03.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.08). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DoorDash will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total transaction of $71,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc purchased 390,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.65 per share, with a total value of $33,036,863.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 409,548 shares of company stock valued at $36,818,066 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 3,850.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. CWM LLC raised its position in DoorDash by 608.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in DoorDash by 4,016.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

