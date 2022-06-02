JMP Securities Cuts SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target to $42.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $65.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 70.45% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on SentinelOne from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price target on SentinelOne from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SentinelOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on SentinelOne from $57.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on SentinelOne from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.47.

S opened at $24.64 on Thursday. SentinelOne has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $78.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.38.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.64 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 22.36% and a negative net margin of 132.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $96,615.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,847.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $289,847.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,163 shares in the company, valued at $8,845,153.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,576,545 shares of company stock worth $55,009,239 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SentinelOne by 383.0% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

