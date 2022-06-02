JMP Securities Lowers Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Price Target to $190.00

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $300.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 41.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IIPR. Craig Hallum raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.43.

Shares of IIPR stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $134.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,176. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52-week low of $121.03 and a 52-week high of $288.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 28.15 and a quick ratio of 28.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.78.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.61). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 54.43%. The company had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Innovative Industrial Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $69,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $34,279.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,047,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth $737,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

