JMP Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GMDA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gamida Cell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Gamida Cell from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.39.

Shares of Gamida Cell stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $2.24. 7,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,458. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.83. Gamida Cell has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.55.

Gamida Cell ( NASDAQ:GMDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Gamida Cell will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Gamida Cell by 17.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,128,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,282,000 after buying an additional 764,985 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Gamida Cell by 93,785.0% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 499,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 498,936 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the third quarter worth $1,463,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 153.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 531,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 321,484 shares during the period. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 25.4% during the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 202,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.12% of the company’s stock.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious hematologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

