Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

JYNT has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley cut Joint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson cut Joint from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $69.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Joint from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Joint from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $16.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $231.67 million, a PE ratio of 51.68 and a beta of 1.31. Joint has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $111.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.86.

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Joint had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 5.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Joint will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jake Singleton acquired 1,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter D. Holt acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.24 per share, for a total transaction of $49,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 210,691 shares of company stock valued at $3,387,056. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bandera Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Joint by 337.5% in the 1st quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,390,000 after purchasing an additional 771,453 shares during the last quarter. General Equity Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Joint in the 1st quarter valued at $7,186,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Joint in the 1st quarter valued at $6,094,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Joint by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 478,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,928,000 after purchasing an additional 136,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Joint by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after purchasing an additional 79,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

