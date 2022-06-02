JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) to Issue $0.51 Quarterly Dividend

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the information services provider on Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd.
NASDAQ:YY opened at $35.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. JOYY has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $77.08.
JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The information services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.68). JOYY had a positive return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JOYY will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YY. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in JOYY during the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in JOYY in the first quarter worth approximately $336,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in JOYY by 11.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY during the 4th quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JOYY by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.
About JOYY (Get Rating)
JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc..
