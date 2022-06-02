JOYY Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 (NASDAQ:YY)

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the information services provider on Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd.
YY stock opened at $35.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.56. JOYY has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $77.08.
JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The information services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.68). JOYY had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that JOYY will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently commented on YY. Morgan Stanley downgraded JOYY from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark dropped their price objective on JOYY from $97.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised JOYY from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on JOYY in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered JOYY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.75.
About JOYY (Get Rating)
JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc..
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JOYY (YY)
- Blink Charging Stock Looks to Settle Down Here
- Don’t Bet On HP Inc Setting A New High
- Perrigo Stock is a Second Half Expansion Play
- Coty Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.