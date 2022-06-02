JOYY Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 (NASDAQ:YY)

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the information services provider on Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd.

YY stock opened at $35.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.56. JOYY has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $77.08.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The information services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.68). JOYY had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that JOYY will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JOYY in the first quarter worth approximately $275,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JOYY in the fourth quarter worth approximately $400,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JOYY in the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JOYY by 11.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JOYY by 34.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on YY. Morgan Stanley downgraded JOYY from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark dropped their price objective on JOYY from $97.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised JOYY from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on JOYY in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered JOYY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.75.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc..

