JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) a $180.00 Price Target

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) has been given a $180.00 price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TMUS. Benchmark boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on T-Mobile US to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.57.

NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.56. 3,772,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,387,993. T-Mobile US has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $150.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.54.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,468,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $792,053,000 after purchasing an additional 620,087 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,027 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,392 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 179.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 7,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 328.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

