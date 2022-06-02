Karen Seaberg Sells 1,831 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Stock

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) Director Karen Seaberg sold 1,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $174,897.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,935,899.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Karen Seaberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 2nd, Karen Seaberg sold 3,500 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $317,730.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Karen Seaberg sold 3,500 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total value of $310,520.00.

On Thursday, March 17th, Karen Seaberg sold 850 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total value of $70,320.50.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Karen Seaberg sold 1,200 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.47, for a total value of $94,164.00.

Shares of MGP Ingredients stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.98. 477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,061. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a one year low of $58.40 and a one year high of $104.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.05.

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.73. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $195.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is currently 9.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGPI. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,232,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,735,000 after purchasing an additional 145,113 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,004,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,964,000 after purchasing an additional 18,839 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 662,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,854,000 after purchasing an additional 14,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 391,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,531,000 after purchasing an additional 48,798 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MGPI. Lake Street Capital began coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.50.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

