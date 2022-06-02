KeyCorp Reaffirms Sector Weight Rating for FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector weight” rating reissued by analysts at KeyCorp in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.67.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $3.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 4.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.63 and its 200-day moving average is $5.59. FuelCell Energy has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $12.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $31.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.27 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.95% and a negative net margin of 110.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 238.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,592,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,882,000 after buying an additional 3,237,309 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $11,638,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,832,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,347,765 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $197,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,778 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,830,637 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.07% of the company’s stock.

About FuelCell Energy (Get Rating)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.