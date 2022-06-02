KeyCorp Weighs in on Visa Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Visa in a report released on Monday, May 30th. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now anticipates that the credit-card processor will earn $1.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.86. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Visa’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on V. Cowen reduced their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. upgraded Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.88.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $209.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $211.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.23. The firm has a market cap of $399.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. Visa has a 52 week low of $186.67 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Visa by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,752,396,000 after purchasing an additional 533,415 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Visa by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,330 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $457,000. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 22,687 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,047 shares of company stock worth $8,980,042. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

