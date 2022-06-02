Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.70.

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $59.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.89. Kilroy Realty has a fifty-two week low of $56.94 and a fifty-two week high of $79.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.76.

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.03 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kilroy Realty will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 3,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $250,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Osmond sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $60,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,879.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

