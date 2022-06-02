Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

KIRK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kirkland’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Kirkland’s to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Kirkland’s from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ KIRK opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.78 million, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average of $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.30. Kirkland’s has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $27.22.

Kirkland’s ( NASDAQ:KIRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.37). Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 2.31%.

In other Kirkland’s news, CFO Nicole Allyson Strain sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $135,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,247,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,586,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s in the 1st quarter worth about $419,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s in the 1st quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home furnishings décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

