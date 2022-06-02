Kirkland’s Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 3,175 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,274% compared to the typical daily volume of 231 put options.

In other news, CFO Nicole Allyson Strain sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $135,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KIRK. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 4,576.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 140.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 373.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

KIRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on Kirkland’s from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kirkland’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Kirkland’s to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Kirkland’s stock opened at $5.01 on Thursday. Kirkland’s has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $27.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.17. The company has a market cap of $63.77 million, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.77.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.37). Kirkland’s had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 23.94%.

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home furnishings décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

