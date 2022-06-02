Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.45-$6.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.47 billion-$18.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.91 billion.

NYSE:KSS opened at $40.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.24. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $34.64 and a 52 week high of $64.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.59). Kohl’s had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

KSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $61.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup downgraded Kohl’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Kohl’s to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s in the first quarter worth $1,058,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s in the first quarter worth $11,078,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Kohl’s in the first quarter worth $1,336,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 322.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 70,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 53,562 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 258.3% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 125,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,595,000 after buying an additional 90,566 shares in the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.