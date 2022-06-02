Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Director William Jesse Sweasy Purchases 17,153 Shares

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) Director William Jesse Sweasy purchased 17,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $119,384.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,384.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

KOSS traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $7.21. 109,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,786. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.16. Koss Co. has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $37.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.96 million, a PE ratio of 59.84 and a beta of -1.36.

Get Koss alerts:

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.64 million for the quarter. Koss had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 6.45%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Koss from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Koss during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Koss during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Koss by 897.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,372 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Koss by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Koss by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 18.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Koss (Get Rating)

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Japan, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Koss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.