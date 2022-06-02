Kroger (NYSE:KR) PT Raised to $50.00

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on KR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $51.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.83. Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Kroger will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Kroger news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 44,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $2,531,249.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $2,071,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 162,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,651,316.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 432,968 shares of company stock worth $24,877,771 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth $236,958,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Kroger by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,666,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112,175 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at $131,061,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kroger by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,040,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at $76,540,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

