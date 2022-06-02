Kroger (NYSE:KR) PT Raised to $50.00

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.63% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on KR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.
Shares of NYSE KR opened at $51.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.83. Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78.
In other Kroger news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 44,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $2,531,249.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $2,071,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 162,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,651,316.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 432,968 shares of company stock worth $24,877,771 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth $236,958,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Kroger by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,666,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112,175 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at $131,061,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kroger by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,040,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at $76,540,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Kroger (Get Rating)
The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kroger (KR)
- What To Do With Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU)
- Perrigo Stock is a Second Half Expansion Play
- Blink Charging Stock Looks to Settle Down Here
- Coty Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- Don’t Bet On HP Inc Setting A New High
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.