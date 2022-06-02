Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Major Shareholder Corp Contran Sells 5,900 Shares

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) major shareholder Corp Contran sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $129,446.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Kronos Worldwide stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.02. 1,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 4.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.25. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $19.74.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.22. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $562.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.02 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.02%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 205,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Kronos Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.82% of the company’s stock.

KRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kronos Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

