Lakeland Industries (LAKE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.19). Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $26.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.60 million. On average, analysts expect Lakeland Industries to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lakeland Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LAKE opened at $17.41 on Thursday. Lakeland Industries has a twelve month low of $15.37 and a twelve month high of $27.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.47 and its 200 day moving average is $19.19. The company has a market cap of $132.59 million, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.24.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LAKE shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Lakeland Industries from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LAKE. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 37.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries during the first quarter worth about $232,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries during the first quarter worth about $252,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. It operates through the Domestic and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire-retardant rated rainwear, and fire-retardant protective clothing.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.