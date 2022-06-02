Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60-$0.88 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.62 billion-$1.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.71 billion.Lands’ End also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.18–$0.09 EPS.

LE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lands’ End in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered Lands’ End from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lands’ End from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ LE opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Lands’ End has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $44.40. The company has a market cap of $381.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 2.56.

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.12). Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $555.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lands’ End will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 2,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $47,336.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,114,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,109,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LE. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lands’ End by 463.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 47,703 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 67.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 23,824 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 27.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 146.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 38,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 51.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

