Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.18–$0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $335.00 million-$350.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $398.47 million.Lands’ End also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.60-$0.88 EPS.

Shares of Lands’ End stock opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $381.00 million, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.72. Lands’ End has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $44.40.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $555.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.90 million. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 2.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lands’ End will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lands’ End in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Lands’ End from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 2,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $47,336.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,114,430 shares in the company, valued at $278,109,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Lands’ End by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Lands’ End in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lands’ End by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Lands’ End by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Lands’ End by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

