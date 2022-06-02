Largo (NYSE:LGO) vs. Applied Minerals (OTCMKTS:AMNL) Critical Survey

Largo (NYSE:LGO – Get Rating) and Applied Minerals (OTCMKTS:AMNL – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Largo and Applied Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Largo 8.24% 7.14% 6.03% Applied Minerals -292.67% N/A -296.64%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Largo and Applied Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Largo 0 1 2 0 2.67 Applied Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Largo currently has a consensus target price of $18.67, indicating a potential upside of 101.80%. Given Largo’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Largo is more favorable than Applied Minerals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.3% of Applied Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.1% of Applied Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Largo has a beta of 2.43, meaning that its stock price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Minerals has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Largo and Applied Minerals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Largo $198.28 million 3.02 $22.57 million $0.25 37.00 Applied Minerals $1.41 million 1.07 -$3.28 million N/A N/A

Largo has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Minerals.

Summary

Largo beats Applied Minerals on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Largo (Get Rating)

Largo Inc. engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based utility scale electrical energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates in five segments: Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications. The company offers renewable energy solutions through Largo Clean Energy. Its products are sourced from vanadium deposits at the Maracás Menchen Mine in Brazil. The company was formerly known as Largo Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Largo Inc. in November 2021. Largo Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Applied Minerals (Get Rating)

Applied Minerals, Inc. extracts, processes, and markets halloysite clay and iron oxide. The company owns the Dragon mine property that consists of 38 patented and 6 unpatented mining claims covering an area of 267 acres located in Juab County, Utah. It provides halloysite clay-based line of products for use in various applications, such as molecular sieves and catalysts, flame retardant additives for plastics, binders for ceramics, nucleation and reinforcement of polymers, paints and coatings, batteries, agriculture, environmental remediation, controlled release carriers cosmetics, and others under the tradename DRAGONITE. The company also offers natural iron oxide-based products for the pigmentary and technical application markets under the trade name AMIRON. It markets and sells its products directly, as well as through employees, agents, and distributors. The company was formerly known as Atlas Mining Company and changed its name to Applied Minerals, Inc. in October 2009. Applied Minerals, Inc. was incorporated in 1924 is based in Eureka, Utah.

