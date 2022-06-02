Latham Group (SWIM) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Latham Group (NASDAQ: SWIM) recently:
- 5/31/2022 – Latham Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $12.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 5/13/2022 – Latham Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $25.00 to $21.00.
- 5/13/2022 – Latham Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $24.00 to $16.00.
- 5/12/2022 – Latham Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Latham Group Inc. is the designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools principally in North America, Australia and New Zealand. Latham Group Inc. is headquartered in Latham, NY. “
- 4/12/2022 – Latham Group had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $18.00 to $15.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/7/2022 – Latham Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $19.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 4/6/2022 – Latham Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Latham Group Inc. is the designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools principally in North America, Australia and New Zealand. Latham Group Inc. is headquartered in Latham, NY. “
- 4/5/2022 – Latham Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Latham Group Inc. is the designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools principally in North America, Australia and New Zealand. Latham Group Inc. is headquartered in Latham, NY. “
SWIM traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.53. The company had a trading volume of 40,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,709. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.41. Latham Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $32.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average of $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.40.
Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $138.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.53 million. Latham Group had a positive return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 10.95%. Research analysts forecast that Latham Group, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.
