Latham Group (SWIM) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Latham Group (NASDAQ: SWIM) recently:

5/31/2022 – Latham Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $12.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/13/2022 – Latham Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $25.00 to $21.00.

5/13/2022 – Latham Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $24.00 to $16.00.

5/12/2022 – Latham Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Latham Group Inc. is the designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools principally in North America, Australia and New Zealand. Latham Group Inc. is headquartered in Latham, NY. “

4/12/2022 – Latham Group had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $18.00 to $15.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Latham Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $19.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2022 – Latham Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Latham Group Inc. is the designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools principally in North America, Australia and New Zealand. Latham Group Inc. is headquartered in Latham, NY. “

4/5/2022 – Latham Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Latham Group Inc. is the designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools principally in North America, Australia and New Zealand. Latham Group Inc. is headquartered in Latham, NY. “

SWIM traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.53. The company had a trading volume of 40,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,709. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.41. Latham Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $32.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average of $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $138.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.53 million. Latham Group had a positive return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 10.95%. Research analysts forecast that Latham Group, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWIM. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Latham Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Latham Group by 53.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Latham Group by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 438,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

