Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Given New C$44.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LRCDF. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Europe initiated coverage on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$46.00 target price for the company. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Laurentian Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.57.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

LRCDF stock traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.74. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.59. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $27.82 and a 52 week high of $37.43.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.