Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Given New C$44.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2022

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDFGet Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LRCDF. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Europe initiated coverage on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$46.00 target price for the company. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Laurentian Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.57.

LRCDF stock traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.74. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.59. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $27.82 and a 52 week high of $37.43.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada (Get Rating)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.